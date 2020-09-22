Booka Announces New Partnership with Red Chair Press. Booka Originals - new Sports Series

Booka is a modern e-book subscription service for children aged up to nine years old. Available in both iOS and Android, Booka offers access to hundreds of classic children's stories, Booka Originals, and early learning books in different languages. Interactive digital features make any child's reading experience effortless and fun.Booka is pleased to announce New Partnership with Red Chair Press. Their books will soon be available for app subscribers. Red Chair Press is widely known for its engaging stories that inspire young readers to be the best they can be, teach them how to overcome difficulties, and draw lessons from their experiences. Award-winning stories with original illustrations from the series Family Snaps and Ick and Crud are exciting new additions to the Booka library.Booka is also launching a new Booka Originals series - Sports, for young sports lovers. These colorful and easy to read books will teach young readers everything they have ever wanted to know about sports: the rules and keeping score in tennis, different swimming styles from butterfly to backstroke, famous golf or soccer players, and more. Full of fascinating facts, they will appeal to children and parents alike, while also improving your child's reading skills.If your child dreams of becoming the next Lionel Messi or Serena Williams, the series will bring them one step closer to their dream. All the books in the series are available in English, Russian, German, and Spanish.