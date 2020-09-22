North Augusta, GA Author Publishes Epic Novel
Undone is an epic historical tale of love, loss and redemption. After the death of his affluent and influential adopted father, a former slave is publicly and politically disinherited and exiled from his home in Spain. Through a voyage to America to start a new life, this young man starts a new life, find love, claims his inherited rights, and avenges his family name – and himself.
About the Author
A veteran teacher with a deep love of reading and history, Kira Love Colbert – who was raised in the military and has traveled extensively abroad – has always been drawn to nature, mythology and the art of storytelling. She is drawn to the history of ancient cultures and civilizations, and credits her Early Childhood Education students for encouraging her to see the world differently and use it as inspiration for her writing.
Undone is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0222-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
