Gainesville, FL Author Publishes Memoir
September 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeing Cammy?, a new book by Patrick J. Shead, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Being Cammy? is the story of the life of a crossdresser, who started at age thirteen. What started out as curiousness of what it would be like to dress as a girl became more the birth of Cammy and all of the adventures and challenges that go along with it-including love, good and bad situations, having to fight for your rights to just be you, and making friends and some enemies along the way.
Will Cammy give up? Will she make her dreams come true? What will the price be for her to make her dreams come true?
About the Author
Patrick J. Shead likes watching movies and also acting. He has been in a lot of plays and was also a multiple-day extra (sixty days) on The Patriot. He loves cooking and spending time with friends and family. Patrick also enjoys listening to most types of music.
Being Cammy? is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6076-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
