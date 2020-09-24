Introducing the Bulls of Matador Meggings Community
September 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsMiami, FL – Following an incredible first half, Matador Meggings is proud to introduce their community, the Bulls of Matador Meggings. These Bulls are die-hard followers and supporters of the company's products and message. As the company has grown, they've truly become a community that fosters self-confidence, diversity, and brotherhood.
The Bulls of Matador Meggings community has its own Instagram account, which has been credited with much of the brand's growing success. More than just eye candy, it's a virtual space for self-expression and confidence. Its goals include dissolving the stigma surrounding men wearing leggings and representing the diverse experiences of minority groups.
The Matador Meggings brand and its community of bulls encourage individuals to live freely and openly. With strong products and a supportive message, they're inspiring men to wear leggings and be themselves both in and out of the gym.
As a U.S. immigrant and a member of the LGBT community, Matador Meggings creator, Valentine Aseyo, uses his brand and products to celebrate uniqueness and individuality from all origins and passages of life.
"Matador isn't just about men's leggings," says Aseyo. "It's about building a community where men can feel safe in their meggings. Dudes are welcome to show off their booties and flaunt their style too. We're here to boost your self-confidence and unlock a new level of performance."
While it may not exactly be a professional resume builder, the Best of Bulls Awards is intended as a bit of fashionable fun. As a company, Matador Meggings aims to highlight and celebrate the unique beauty in all customers. The first-ever Best of Bulls Awards are doing just that, placing a playful spotlight on different members of the community.
To learn more about Matador Meggings' products, company vision and the growing Bulls of Matador community, visit https://matadormeggings.com/pages/about.
About Matador Meggings
Matador Meggings is a unique athletic fashion company specializing in men's leggings. Unlike other leggings brands, Matador caters specifically to the needs of the male body. This allows men to move freely and confidently without sacrificing style or utility. Features include pockets, towel loops, moisture-wicking fabric and a crotch-concealing molded insert for privacy.
