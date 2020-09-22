Antioch, CA Author Publishes Novel
September 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Shifter: A Tale of Two Roaring Hearts, a new book by Kelechi Sandra V. Alagwu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kelechi Sandra V. Alagwu's The Shifter is filled with suspense, fun, adventure, and love. Two people fall in love with each other, but one does not know that she has the ability to shape shift!
The story allows readers to let their imagination take them on this fantastic journey into an African folklore.
About the Author
Kelechi Sandra V. Alagwu was born in Nigeria. She is the eighth child in a family of nine children. She started writing at the age of eight and has published two children's books back in Nigeria. Alagwu currently lives in California and loves to write books. She would also love to one day start a charity organization to help the less privileged.
The Shifter: A Tale of Two Roaring Hearts is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5796-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
