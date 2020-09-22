New York, NY Author Publishes Religious Novel
September 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPrecious Memories: God's Gift of Life, a new book by James J. Hackett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Monsignor Oscar Aquino commented that upon reading this book, he sensed the presence of God in each memory. Father Joseph Franco, a VA Chaplin, was moved to use excerpts in his ministry. Father Wilfred Dodo uses passages in his homilies. Another reader described the book as "inspirational" and it has encouraged an additional reader to begin to author his own.
About the Author
James J. Hackett was born in Brooklyn, NY on Good Friday April 4, 1947. He was raised in Lake Ronkonkoma, NY with his two sisters, Elizabeth and Marianne. He was the Clinical Supervisor of the Chemistry Laboratory at Central General Hospital before starting a moving and storage company, Almost Home Inc. At the age of fifty-five he began college, graduating from St. Joseph's College in 2006 and obtaining his master's in social work in 2008. He worked for The Educational Alliance as a therapist in a long-term Drug and Alcohol program on Avenue D on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. He is currently retired living with his wife, Alma May in Spanish Harlem. He spends his time volunteering at The Shrine of the Holy Innocents and visiting Veterans at local VA Hospitals.
Precious Memories: God's Gift of Life is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2058-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
