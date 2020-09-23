Bristol County, Massachusetts Author Publishes Novel
September 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFangs of the Vampire, a new book by Mark Knowles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fangs of the Vampire follows Margali Ripley who, as a new member of the NYPD, is thrust into the murder investigation of an influential senator, a senator known for his opposition to including werewolves and other lycanthropes in law enforcement.
During the investigation, she meets the mysterious Lord Carter and finds herself drawn to him and he to her. Together they pursue any lead at every turn, while also navigating their budding relationship and what the answers to both puzzles could mean for them.
Fangs of the Vampire is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4009-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
