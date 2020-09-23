Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Prison Riot Book
September 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBreaking Into Prison to Save Lives at Rioting Ohio Penitentiary, a new book by L. Dean McCrary, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book dives into the Prison system and ghosts. Mr. McCrary goes into great detail of his experiences of visiting the Ohio Penitentiary and the prisoners'. There is a spooky and mysterious history that is unfolded in this book.
About the Author
Mr. McCrary is a native of Johnson City, Tennessee and a graduate of the school of journalism at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. He was a reporter for 40 years with Knight-Ridder Newspapers in Philadelphia, Detroit, Miami, and Akron, Ohio. He is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize for journalism.
Breaking Into Prison to Save Lives at Rioting Ohio Penitentiary is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8283-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
