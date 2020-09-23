Ghosal Ventures adds Dr. Sid Chatterjee to Advisory Board
September 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsGhosal Ventures (GV) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Siddhartha (Sid) Chatterjee to its Advisory Board.
Dr. Chatterjee, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, is a seasoned business leader with thorough grounding in technology. With more than 25 years of work experience in many leadership and R&D roles, Dr. Chatterjee brings on board a wealth of business and technological acumen including in-depth knowledge of modern software development, big data and analytics, machine learning, cloud computing, IoT, blockchain and high-performance computing. His work has been published in top journals, conferences, workshops. He also holds eight patents. He is currently Professor of Instruction at the Computer Science department at The University of Texas at Austin, and the managing member of Lone Star Strategy & Consulting LLC.
Sid will be assisting GV with technical due diligence on potential investments in early stage technology companies focused on AI/ML applications. He assisted GV with the recently announced investment in Deepsync, a Delhi startup focused on AI synthesized audio production. GV also completed an investment in Bangalore based EcoBillz, that does workflow automation for the retail and hospitality industry and is currently evaluating several deals in the US and as well as India. Anjan Ghosal, a serial entrepreneur, founded IntelliNet Technologies Inc. and built it into an INC 500 company, with a successful exit to Ruckus Wireless in 2011. Ghosal was adjudged E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year, Florida USA.
"The application of AI/ML technologies is transforming how traditional industry operates, whether it be manufacturing, retail or health care. And the charge is being led by startups, much like in the early days of the Internet," said Ghosal. "However, like then, it is particularly important to carefully weed through them to locate the winners. Sid will be a key member of the team that will be evaluating new technologies and companies and startups for GV," continued Ghosal.
"The current trifecta of petabytes of high-quality training data, GPU-based high-performance computational resources, and the extremely affordable availability of these resources on the cloud has revolutionized and democratized the machine learning landscape in the past 2-3 years – reducing the barrier to entry and making it feasible for focused and nimble startups to have significant impact in targeted industries," said Chatterjee. "In such a period of explosive growth, it becomes critical to identify and nurture the winners. I am delighted to join the Advisory Board of GV to participate in these activities."
About Ghosal Ventures: (www.ghosalventures.com)
Ghosal Ventures is a boutique angel investment firm that focuses on early stage cutting edge technology firms with committed founders and a demonstrated market validation of their product through early adopter customers. Primary focus areas are companies that leverage new technologies like AI/ML to disrupt traditional business models leading to operational efficiencies AND top line growth. Currently actively seeking startups that need technical guidance and early stage seed capital to drive growth. Primary investment geographies include India and the US.
About Lone Star Strategy & Consulting LLC: (www.lonestarstrategyconsulting.com)
Lone Star Strategy & Consulting LLC is a boutique consulting practice based in Austin, TX that provides technology consulting and advisory services to corporate, VC, and PE clients.
Contact Information
Dan Wonak
Ghosal Ventures
3219484066
Contact Us
Dan Wonak
Ghosal Ventures
3219484066
Contact Us