Albany, LA Author Publishes Children's Book
September 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSocks!, a new book by Carmen Griffie Bankston, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With this cute short story about socks, it will keep children laughing and entertained but is also a story that most parents are able to relate to. When you have kids, the socks are everywhere! But what happens when the kids grow up? Kids and parents will enjoy reading this story together about a journey of socks.
About the Author
Carmen Griffie is married with one son. Her son, who was born with one arm, inspires her to try to find organizations and people that will build him up and help him to be a confident, strong person. Griffie hopes to write and illustrate a story about him soon.
Socks! is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2049-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
