Nampa, ID Author Writes Self Help Guide
September 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNicotine Free: Freedom from Tobacco and Vapes, a new book by Carl Rizzo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Carl Rizzo provides this self-help book for those addicted to tobacco and vape products. As a 25-year tobacco user himself, his experience taught him what addiction is like and what the process for quitting involves. By helping people quit using tobacco for 15 years, he hopes to share even more knowledge and a helping hand to others with this book.
About the Author
Carl Rizzo has spent many hours helping patients that have been inflicted by the disease tobacco incurs. He is a respiratory therapist and moved into pulmonary diagnostics to understand the disease better..
Nicotine Free: Freedom from Tobacco and Vapes is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2349-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
