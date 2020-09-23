John Day, OR Author Writes Autobiography
September 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOn Target: One Trooper's Experiences During the Early Methamphetamine Years, a new book by Steve Smartt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As Steve Smartt advances through the ranks of being a state trooper, his experiences with addicts, drunks, and dealers range from amusing to unforgettable in ways he can't unsee. His autobiography, delivered in short anecdotes, is designed to entertain and enlighten others about the duties and experiences of a state trooper.
About the Author
Steve Smartt is a husband of thirty-five years with two children and three grandchildren. He and his wife spend summers in Eastern Oregon and winters in the Caribbean and plan to spend most of their time traveling in their RV, cheering on their grandchildren at their sporting events.
On Target: One Trooper's Experiences During the Early Methamphetamine Years is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2016-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
