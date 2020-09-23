Boise, ID Author Writes Fantasy Novel
September 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe First Book of Chambar, a new book by R. Francis Welsh, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Born and raised on various Indian Reservations from the Great Lakes of Wisconsin to the Rocky Mountain of Montana and Wyoming, R. Francis Welsh and his two brothers grew up with the Native American children of several different tribes on different reservations. Upon graduating from High School in Montana, R. Francis enlisted in the different tribes on different reservations. Upon graduating from High School in Montana, R. Francis enlisted in the newly formed U.S. Air Force Security Service, he served during the entirety of the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged into the active reserve as a S/Sargent. Finding home in Boise, Idaho he attended Boise Jr. College on the GI Bill and then the U. of Colorado, majoring in Journalism. Eventually returning to his adopted home in Boise, he met his first wife and had five children. Being drawn to a more vital community they raised their young family in the San Francisco Bay area, between the start-up of Silicon Valley and volatility of the east bay, Berkley U. The congestion of the Bay Area prompted R. Francis and his new bride to pack all their worldly goods into a trailer behind a new yellow Jeep wagon and head for the hills of Idaho. They settled in the world famous ski area of Sun Valley, Idaho. In this small town metropolitan atmosphere with its part-time celebrity residents and past celebrities such as Hemingway, Eastwood and Willis along with the international community that came and went with the seasons… they found their home. Living, working and playing there for the next 25 years. This first full novel was finished in this era… the book was complete. FULL CIRCLE… retiring in 2005, R. Francis and his wife moved back to Boise, Idaho. They reside there today in a modest home in the foothills of northwest Boise. In this active growing, vital community they pursue their mutual love of the game of tennis. First set… first game… score: love love.
The First Book of Chambar is a 298-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0359-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
