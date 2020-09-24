5 Cozy "Must Have" Accessories for 2020 — Handmade from Re-Purposed Sweaters
September 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLove Woolies has tapped into a pool of incredible talent that is found within the walls of American homes. Providing an income for families during a troubling time of unknowns and unexpected homeschooling, they have shifted what sustainable business and workplace culture means.
"We create products that remind women that they have the ability to create Joy from the flaws", says Marcella Hill, owner of Love Woolies. Love Woolies creates cozy accessories from damaged wool sweaters. They have saved over 30,000 sweaters over the past 11 years.
According to the EPA, over 11,000 tons of textiles were sent to U.S. landfills in 2017. Forbes.com recently reported, "The fashion & textiles industry is a major polluter of water at all stages of the value chain."
Curling up in cozy accessories this season doesn't have to be damaging to our environment. You can do your part and purchase re-purposed handmade products that keep you feeling joy from the inside out.
1. Wool Mittens. "You don't know warm hands until you wear wool mittens", Hill says. Each pair is unique, making your mittens the only pair in the world. Wool mittens are water resistant, allowing you to play in the snow and stay warm. An added bonus: they don't get cold if they're left in the car. Available in sizes for Men, Women, Kids and Babies.
2. Cashmere Scrunchies. Wool contains a natural property that does not absorb oils, which results in a scrunchie that does not crease or damage hair. The fibers cling to your hair, staying secure all day. Each Love Woolies scrunchie is named after a woman that has been nominated by a friend someone that is creating joy. Every order comes with a reminder card that "You have the ability to create joy despite the flaws in life".
3. Cozy Cabin Socks. Picture this: a sweater for your feet. Cozy warm socks can turn those cold dreary days, into happy snuggles. Handmade from damaged wool sweaters, each pair is one of a kind. The soles are thick felted wool, making them available to slip into a rain boot. These are so versatile and cozy – wear them over leggings or skinny jeans, straight or slouchy. Take them camping or just around the house. Available in two sizes; 5-8 or 8-11 Women's shoe size.
4. Sweater Slouch Beanies. Created from thin merino or cashmere re-purposed sweaters, these sweaters are carefully selected with the perfect ribbing at the bottom of the sweater that creates a well-fitted and comfortable beanie brim. Wear them inside and outdoors for a cold weather fashion statement.
5. Cozy Pillow Covers. Pillows are the perfect touch in welcoming in the next season. Handmade from pre-loved wool sweaters, each pillow cover is one of a kind. Unlike most pillow covers, wool has an anti-bacterial quality and can help keep your home a healthy place to be. Available in a variety of sizes.
As we move into the last season of 2020, may we all do what we can to stay happy and healthy during these cold months. Let's remind ourselves and each other that like a damaged sweater, amazing things are possible when we choose to look for the good.
