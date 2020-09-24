Washington Terrace, UT Author Publishes Novel
September 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFinal Approach, a new book by C D Baxter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Being involved in the military, it seems there is very little time to have a personal life at all. But the story of Frank and Jeanie, along with other friends, proves this to not be the case. In the heat of battle, friendship and love are put to the test. These heroes must face battles in love and life, along with battle grounds. This feel-good story will have you wondering that maybe there are still good people in the world.
About the Author
C D Baxter has been involved in scouting for most of his life. His hobbies include scuba diving, flying, and vintage aircraft. Baxter also likes building wood furniture and wooden toys for children.
Final Approach is a 376-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2498-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us