Suamico, WI Author Publishes Poetry
September 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrowing Up Depressed, a new book by Mackenzie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This collection of poetry depicts the feelings attached to the circumstances of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health issues. Mackenzie wanted to reach both people who have gone through similar issues and who are familiar with these demons, as well as enlighten those who have been fortunate enough to never have experienced these feelings firsthand.
About the Author
Mackenzie has a deep appreciation and love for writing, reading, and music. Throughout her college basketball career, she struggled with mental health issues and substance abuse, and it has been her goal since recovering to help anyone else who has gone through similar things. The things she values most in life are her faith and relationship with God, her family, and her passion for art mediums.
Growing Up Depressed is a 230-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2565-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
