Altoona, IA Author Publishes Novel
September 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHidden Hybrid, a new book by Nichole Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Emma is a 19-year-old girl alone in the world, who is running out of options. Matthew is isolated from the world hiding from his past. Sparks fly the longer these two are together. But danger emerges from the darkness intent on tearing them apart. Will Matthew find the strength to accept who he is in time, or will they both perish?
About the Author
Nichole Davis is from Iowa and lives with her husband and daughter. She enjoys reading, movies, playing with her kids and family. Davis has a Bachelor's degree with a focus on Psychology.
Hidden Hybrid is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0639-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
