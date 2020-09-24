Ocoee, FL Author Writes Religious Book
September 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Last Days are Now! Home Owners V.S. H-O-A Home of Antichrists, a new book by Bonnell Leon Patrick, known as Malachi! The Messanger, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On this Earth, everyone has a reason for being. But after reading Patrick's positive outlook and inspiring words, he proves that it is very easy to see your reason for being once you know the truth. This book is like a guide on how to get to heaven, which is not as easy as many of you think.
The Messenger:
Who told you that only God forgives? I tell you the truth; "If you don't forgive others for the wrong they do to you and others, our father in heaven will not forgive you. The only thing that any of us should really be talking about or reading about or bragging about is God, not Man! So telling you about my battle with the world shouldn't be any difference than your battle with the world! But if your battles is different! It's only because you're trying to serve both God and money. But wanting to play gods is what made this world and man, unacceptable to God! The bible say bow down to no man.
Yesterday & the past
Yesterday: there was only one God.
Yesterday: God created man in his image.
Yesterday: the church was a human body.
Yesterday: God made a covenant with his people and made it his law.
Yesterday: God's people gave ten percent for tithes and offerings to forgive their sin.
Yesterday: God's people paid with the blood of animals, because they're innocent! Just like children who carry no sin.
Yesterday: our Lord Jesus Christ was the last of the sacrifice.
Yesterday: we played, laughed, cried, sing and prayed together, no matter how bad things got, love always kept us together.
Yesterday: God freed us from slavery and took us to the land of milk and honey, so we can be fruitful and live free just like our creator, until the coming of Christ. He became out God and we became his people.
Yesterday: we made a vow, "Not only to each other, but also to God! And not for a day, but till deaths do us part. A family that fears God, live only for God! This world is God enemies.
Today & the future
So! Who are u? Our Action Speak Louder than Words, Yesterday and Today
The Last Days are Now! Home Owners V.S the H-O-A Home of Antichrists is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0461-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us