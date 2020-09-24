New York Author Publishes Autobiography
September 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Husband Was Hiding Something: A Wife's True Story, a new book by Amanda Noel Darcy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This personal memoir presents the story of Darcy's marriage and divorce from a man who she later found out to be a homosexual after ten years of marriage and three children. This compelling book shares her experiences as her husband searches for his sexual identity and becomes involved with their parish priest. Names and details have been changed to protect her family. Darcy wrote this book to help others who may be going through a similar experience.
About the Author
Amanda Noel Darcy is a single mother of three adult boys. She belongs to the Ladies of Charity and support St. Jude Children's Hospital among other charities. She is an RN and an educator. She enjoys trips to the shore and going to Disney World with her sons, as well as crocheting and making Christmas crafts.
My Husband Was Hiding Something: A Wife's True Story is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00.
The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0416-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
