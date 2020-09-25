Malaysian Author Publishes Motivational Book
September 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Winning Ways to Life, a new book by The Families, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It is a female looking handsome. It is a male being beautiful.
It is an airplane taking off against the mighty wind. It is a sweet pain.
It is the literature of a bamboo tree against the wind. It is a snake dance.
It is a challenging experience about an inward journey of understanding.
It is a coloring coat of experience. We find them in a road less travelled.
It is the winning ways to life and I hope my little insight will do us a good.
The Winning Ways to Life is a 204-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2509-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
