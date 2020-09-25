Coloma, WI Author Writes Poetry Book
September 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDreaming Artistic, a new book by Tom Lynch Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
Dreaming Artistic is about a man who gets a chance to walk through a magical doorway with an angel to experience his dreams he's having at night from his waking life and along the way he truly begins to understand himself.
About the Author
Tom Lynch Jr. enjoys sharing the depths of his poetic understanding of life with everyone, one book at a time.
Dreaming Artistic is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2407-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com.
