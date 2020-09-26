White Bear Lake, MN Author Writes Religious Book
September 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKeeping Faith in the 21st Century, a new book by Joe Norquist, M.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Over the past 2,000 years, humans have discovered great knowledge from science, theology, and personal experiences of life that clarify or change our understanding of various Biblical tenets and assumptions. Ancient people knew nothing of physics, biology, chemistry, or astronomy when they authored the Bible. Today, there are passages of Scripture that may not fit our modern knowledge. Keeping Faith in the 21st Century seeks to foster discussion and dialogue among Christians with questions or doubts about the Bible's relation to this modern knowledge. This work is inspired by the author's personal experience and questions in hopes to promote respectful conversation instead of "I'm right, you're wrong" accusations.
Keeping Faith in the 21st Century is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0086-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
