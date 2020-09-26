Canton, OH Author Publishes Charming New Book
September 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe House that Momma Built, a new book by JoAnn Spicer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In The House that Momma Built, we meet young Tabby and Rosco, two star-crossed lovers who fight to the ends of the earth to be together and share their love. Join them in their life story filled with laughter, sadness, hope, and peace. But most of all, love.
About the Author
JoAnn Spicer is married, and she and her husband have a large extended family. She has several writing diplomas from Long Ridge writing groups for children and adult courses. She also worked as a home health aide for many years.
JoAnn's loves include the Lord, family, and her fur babies. Prayer is a constant in her life. She currently lives in Canton, Ohio.
The House that Momma Built is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9634-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
