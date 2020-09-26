Palmyra, VA Author Writes Military History Book
September 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Potsdam Musket, a new book by Col. (Ret) Carl M. Kruger., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The so-called Potsdam Musket was created out of the humiliating loss suffered by the Prussians at the hands of Napoleon in the early years of the nineteenth century. It pulled together elements from the most effective infantry weapons of the era and enjoyed almost six decades of use by several Armies in central Europe and those of the American Civil War.
The Potsdam is widely collected and many are shot in competition by members of the North-South Skirmish Association today.
This book seeks to provide answers to questions on the history, development, models and markings of the Potsdam Musket.
About the Author
The author is a thirty-three-year veteran of the US Army, a member of the N-SSA and a student of the small arms carried by America's Army since its founding in 1775.
The Potsdam Musket is a 130-pages and is available in both hardcover and paperback with a retail price of $43.00.It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
