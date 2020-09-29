Intrafocus is delighted to announce the availability of Spider Impact™
September 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsIntrafocus is delighted to announce that Spider Impact™ is now available in Europe the Middle East and Africa.
Spider Impact™ is a corporate performance management system that has had a long heritage in both public and private sector. Originally QuickScore™, the application has been thoroughly upgraded to include many more integration features and a powerful dashboarding capability.
The application provides a platform to create and manage KPIs in scorecard format. Spider Impact™ is process agnostic and therefore can be adapted to suit any existing standard KPI management system, for example, the balanced scorecard. Or a bespoke system created internally by an organisation or business.
The key functions of the application include:
"We are very excited about the introduction of Spider Impact™ to the market," said Clive Keyte, Director at Intrafocus "for our existing QuickScore™ customers this will simplify the way they import data from their existing systems. For new customers, Spider Impact™ provides the best platform for managing key performance indicators."
Spider Impact™ is perfect for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) who need a business performance management system that can automate the monthly reporting process. The application puts the responsibility of management directly into the hands of the people who manage the numbers. It gives them insight and a more rounded view of the organisation or business while making it easy to ensure everything is kept up to date.
About Intrafocus
Intrafocus is a business-performance management consultancy and software reseller. QuickScore™ is a KPI and scorecard management system linking KPIs to goals, strategic objectives, and initiatives or projects. Intrafocus runs balanced scorecard and strategy workshops to help organisations build, implement and manage strategy. The software is used by companies, large and small, across the world. The software can be easily integrated into any strategic planning process or added later as a management tool. Intrafocus supplies QuickScore™ to Europe, The Middle East and Africa.
