Denver, CO Author Publishes Novel
September 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLegacy: The Beginning, a new book by Kongmeng Lo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this epic narrative a young man sets out on a journey of self-discovery and adventure.
This is only the beginning. A darkness that looms inside each and every heart, an advantage shall present itself. Those who wait patiently shall be rewarded with the gift. So say goodbye to your old sled and welcome what is long awaited. Endure the past and become the future. -The Master
Legacy: The Beginning is a 398-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0159-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
