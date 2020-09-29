Attorney Joe Amos Named the Best Lawyer® 2021 "Lawyer of the Year" for Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants in Orlando
September 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsFisher Rushmer, P.A. congratulates attorney Joseph L. Amos, Jr. for receiving the Best Lawyers 2021 "Lawyer of the Year" award for Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants in Orlando Florida. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and community is honored with a Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" award.
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Recognition by Best Lawyers is designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.
For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 9.4 million votes were analyzed. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed. Therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.
In addition to being recognized as a 2021 "Lawyer of the Year" for his work in Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants in Orlando, Joe was also included in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 edition in the following practice areas:
"Joe has been included in the list of Best Lawyers since 2013. I am very pleased that his exceptional legal counsel and dedication to his clients has been recognized by his peers in Orlando," said firm Shareholder John E. Fisher. "Joe is consistently recognized for his excellence in the legal community."
About Fisher Rushmer, P.A.
The Orlando law firm of Fisher Rushmer, P.A. has been providing quality legal advice and services to clients in Central Florida and throughout the entire state since 1984. At Fisher Rushmer, P.A., clients are served by attorneys, not case managers, so you will receive the highly-skilled representation that you need in an effective, cost-conscious manner. Recognized for excellence year after year, Fisher Rushmer, P.A. continues to be a top-ranked law firm throughout Florida, providing the resources of a large law firm with the personal touch of a smaller firm.
Contact Information
Leslie Skinner
Fisher Rushmer, P.A.
Contact Us
Leslie Skinner
Fisher Rushmer, P.A.
Contact Us