Charlevoix, MI Author Publishes Political Book
September 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrump Tribalism and the God Module, a new book by Jim A. Lahde, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What makes Trump Tribalism and the God Module unique and interesting is the God Module, a cluster of nerves in the human brain that addicts humans to tribal ideologies while blinding them to contrary ideologies-Classic tribalism; and the role God Modules play in driving liberal, rebel forces to ferment chaos in large, established, conservative cultures where community solidarity is lost. Rebels like "Father of the New Left," Marxist professor Herbert Marcuse who in the 1970s influenced students like Soul Alinsky, Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Obama to destroy capitalism by dividing the country via identity politics-Classic Internecine Tribalism. In a few decades that pathologic Marxist philosophy turned into Postmodernism that was driven by the Gang of 5: The media, social sciences, "Income Elite," Democrat Party, and public education institutions.
What readers should take away is an appreciation for how the God Module does not differentiate between how religious and secular tribes function; how successful classic tribalism, (nationalism) has been for the human species; and how destructive internecine tribalism has been to many large, established, historic tribes like Rome, as well as large, established, democratic tribes like America.
Trump Tribalism and the God Module will be available as an audiobook on October 10th.
About the Author
Jim A. Lahde is a retired educator and environmental consultant to land developers and city planning commissions. He received a Bachelors and Masters in Biology from Northern Michigan University, and a Specialist in environmental science and a PhD in environmental education from the University of Michigan. Teaching experience includes biology instructor and environmental consultant, Southfield Public Schools and associate instructor for Northern Michigan University and University of Michigan. He previously served in the military in the Beech Jumpers Unit One from 1955 – 1963 and is a member of the UDT-Seals Association.
Trump Tribalism and the God Module is a 306-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3381-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
