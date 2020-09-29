Holliston, MA Author Writes LGBTQ+ Children's Story
September 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEli's New Clothes, a new book by Kerri Mullen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is a gentle story about gender identity and self-expression. When Chloe leaves for school one morning, she leaves her three favorite dolls having tea. The dolls come alive, and one doll shares that they don't feel comfortable in their puffy pink dress and sparkly shoes. The other dolls help them find more comfortable clothing in the toy bin, while discussing how being a true friend is about supporting and accepting others. It is an inspiring story about being your authentic self, kindness, and friendship.
Eli's New Clothes is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6004-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
