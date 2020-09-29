Bridgeport, WV Author Writes Debut Children's Book
September 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMella's Box, a new book by Hannah Marie Povroznik, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The struggle with hunger is real for millions of people worldwide. Everyone deserves a place at the table, and we can all make a difference. Mella's Box serves as a reminder of the power of a single idea and the impact a community can make!
About the Author
Hannah Marie Povroznik is currently a senior at Bridgeport High School in West Virginia. She presides and International; Trustee of Key Club, serving the California-Nevada-Hawaii KIWIN'S, Michigan and Nebraska-Iowa districts. Hannah hopes to pursue a career in medicine, where she can continue impacting the lives of those around her.
Mella's Box is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2019-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us