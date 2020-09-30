Wall, NJ Author Publishes Satirical Children's Book
September 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMar-a-Bago, a new book by Sabrina Iacobellis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This satirical children's book offers "an unapologetic parallel between today's society and a fictional world" In hopes that young readers "will inherit a better world." Teddy True narrates a story about a bully named Westero Krump who is slowly, but surely destroying the island of Mar-a-Bago. Another bully in disguise is an immature fox named Freddy who loves to pull attention from Teddy True and distract readers from the truth with his silly antics. Eventually, the citizens of Mar-a-Bago become Irritated with the unrecognizable state of their beloved Island and begin to fight back. Their wishes for a return to normalcy are granted when a witch named Iris arrives on the Island to free all citizens from Krump.
Mar-a-Bago is a 40-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4799-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
