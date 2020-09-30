Burnsville, MN Author Publishes Love Memoir
September 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe First Love, a new book by Joy Horakova, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The experiences we have with our first love are ones that never leave our souls. All the excitement and wonder, the heartache and pain, and the hope of someday-all of these feelings are a part of us and shape who we become. Read Joy Horakova's personal works of her own journey of knowing a first love.
About the Author
Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Joy Horakova is active in downtown culture of the city, exploring coffee shops, drinking oat milk lattes and shopping at secondhand bookstores.
The First Love is a 206-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2296-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
