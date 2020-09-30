Stanwood, WA Author Writes Memoir
September 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNever Alone, a new book by Iris Fisher Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Iris Fisher Smith's stories of family, friends and health will show the importance of sticking together with those you love. She had an Italian Grandmother who in her teens idolized Bonnie and Clyde; a father who was friends with Leonard Nimoy; a mother who attended school with the Boston Strangler and more. This family provides a rich history that shaped the author's life and personality. When Life becomes challenging, this is the time we need each other the most. It is important to laugh and play together and enjoy each other's company.
About the Author
Iris Fisher Smith grew up in Boston in an Italian/Jewish Russian culture. She comes from a large family. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends doing special activities. She enjoys music and writing. Smith has been strengthened by God's grace throughout the many challenges she has faced with her health. Leaning on God and close friends and family members has made all the difference. She is also known as a woman of prayer and faith by her friends and family. Irish Smith is also an advocate for those with Celiac Disease. She runs the resource website celiacdisease.tips as well as the Never Alone Facebook Page.
To learn more, you can visit her website irisfsmith.com
Reviews
Jeri R., Washington
"Excellent reading! Great reading! Very good explanation of the history & goings on from the era of grandparents & beyond. Enjoyed getting involved with the authors explanation of her innermost feelings. Very descriptive!"
Alan O., Massachusetts
A beautifully told story which will touch your heart. The author takes us on a journey of her life, both joys and struggles which we can all relate to. It reminds us of what we all need in life: family, friends and faith. Totally inspiring and uplifting!
Never Alone is a 446-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0635-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
