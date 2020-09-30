Magnolia, TX Author Writes Parenting Novel
September 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTranquil This, a new book by Viola Mock, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a loving mom, author Viola Mock writes this book describing a parent relationship as father and son. It is a story of sharing a life with family members and helping others in need. Mock grew up in a loving family, which is why she spends time teaching about Christ.
About the Author
Viola Mock moved on as a fine mother after getting divorced and she's always worked hard since day one. Mock retired early to spend more time with family members and her grandchildren. She's now in her seventies and she still holds on to her faith.
Tranquil This is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9418-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
