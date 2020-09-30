Bakersfield, CA Author Publishes Non-Fiction Adventure Novel
September 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Williams Brothers: Missouri to California by Horseback in 1843: A Great-Great Grandson's Perspective, a new book by Timothy Lemucchi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In May of 1843, James Williams, John Williams, Isaac Williams, and Squire Williams decided to leave their vast 640-acre home in Cape Girardeu, Missouri, and ride their horses all the way to Captain John Sutter's Fort on the Sacramento River in California. With excerpts from personal journals of the Williams brothers, we get a personal and first-hand look at the hardships and hazards that the Williams brother endured on this lengthy trip.
About the Author
Timothy Lemucchi was born and raised in Bakersfield. He lives with his family on the banks of Kern River. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree from Stanford University. He received his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University in 1964 and has been a practicing lawyer in Kern County for 55 years.
The Williams Brothers: Missouri to California by Horseback in 1843: A Great-Great Grandson's Perspective is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0630-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us