Nutley, NJ Author Publishes Poetry
October 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt Whispers…, a new book by Ariella C., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It Whispers… is a unique and gothic view into the landscape of girlhood and womanhood. Some themes or tones the book takes are on girlhood, feminism, artistry, encapsulation, domination, and subversion. It is a look at whimsical unadulterated girlhood, or more apt to put it, whimsical girlhood and unadulterated womanhood. It deals with the male gaze and thinking and living with an emotionality that is on edge.
Readers can go to a deeper place in themselves and can be moved emotionally and mentally. It is hopeful it reflects their own lives and ways of living and being.
About the Author
Ariella C. graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts with a B.F.A. and B.A. dual degree.
It Whispers… is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0073-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
