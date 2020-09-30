codemantra Partners with Snowbound Software to Expand Their Document Intelligence Platform with Advanced Viewing
September 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsWaltham, MA (September 30, 2020) - Snowbound Software today announces that codemantra has selected their web-based VirtualViewer© HTML5 to enhance its SaaS document intelligence platform, collectionPoint™. By integrating VirtualViewer into collectionPoint, users can open and work with a variety of documents, images and videos directly from collectionPoint's user interface without having to download the files or rely on native applications such as Adobe or Microsoft Office.
"We spent a significant amount of product research and development cycles evolving collectionPoint's document management foundation into a comprehensive and robust document intelligence platform," said Barry Bealer, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances at codemantra. "After evaluating document viewer options, our team determined that VirtualViewer was the best fit to give our customers an easier way to manage and work with their complex documents."
The documents, regardless of the file type, can be annotated to support various approval processes or redacted to secure sensitive information. VirtualViewer's speech synthesis feature ensures accessibility for people with visual impairments or reading disabilities so that they can easily review documents in the viewer.
To further streamline workflows, users can view multiple documents at once in different tabs, as well as create and manipulate documents with a variety of page manipulation tools, including drag and drop. Once a new document has been created, it can be saved back to the repository.
"collectionPoint is an extremely flexible and robust AI-powered platform that manages the entire document lifecycle from creation to delivery," commented Jody Spencer, Chief Marketing & Alliances Officer, Snowbound. "This partnership allows us to extend the platform's functionality with our advanced viewing capabilities and provides us the opportunity to expand our document management partner portfolio for our customers."
collectionPoint provides machine learning metadata and entity extraction, document and metadata workflows, search and discovery, and automated document transformations. Combined with integrations to enterprise resource planning systems, learning management systems, and contract management systems, collectionPoint has become a platform used by higher education, manufacturers, healthcare, state and local governments, and financial services organizations to eliminate manual data entry, reduce document processing timelines, and increase data capture quality.
Click here to learn more about the joint solution and see how VirtualViewer seamlessly integrates into the collectionPoint platform.
About codemantra
For almost two decades, codemantra has been at the forefront of increasing the value of digital documents. By leveraging their cloud-based platforms coupled with the latest AI and machine learning techniques, codemantra has consistently delivered high-quality solutions and services to over 300 customers including publishers, financial institutions, state and local governments, and nonprofit organizations. codemantra ensures compliance and accessibility of digital documents, streamlines the lifecycle of content, and provides full-service content production. Headquartered in Burlington, MA, codemantra also has offices in London, UK and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit www.codemantra.com.
About Snowbound
For over two decades, Snowbound Software has been the independent leader in document viewing and conversion technology. It plays an integral role in enhancing and speeding company workflows for the Fortune 2000, including insurance claims processing, financial transactions, and more. Snowbound excels in providing customers with powerful solutions for capturing, viewing, processing, and archiving hundreds of different document and image types. Thanks to its pure HTML5 technology and multi-environment support, Snowbound's products operate across all popular platforms and can be integrated into new or existing enterprise content management systems. Nine of the 10 largest banks in the United States (seven of 10 in the world), as well as some of the biggest healthcare providers, government agencies, and insurance companies rely on Snowbound for their mission-critical needs. For more information, contact us at 617-607-2010 or info@snowbound.com, or visit www.snowbound.com.
Contact Information
Jody Spencer
Snowbound Software
Contact Us
Jody Spencer
Snowbound Software
Contact Us