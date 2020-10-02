UK Author Publishes Novel
October 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen Morning Comes, a new book by Carolyn Waugh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Adam was a hardworking man all his life. His amazing talent for designing and building houses came easily to him. At the rate he was going, he was sure to be able to retire young and enjoy his finest years with his future family.
That was until he was murdered….
Tina is a thirty-year-old writer, single and lost, until she finds an amazing house for sale that will soon be hers. But after moving in, she discovers the house has a very strange personality….
When Morning Comes reveals to readers that things aren't always as they seem, and it just may be possible for worlds to collide….
About the Author
Carolyn Waugh works in a hospital laboratory, and the need for an escape is needed from the intense work. She especially enjoys reading paranormal romances. Carolyn is also the author of The Oasis of Time, which is available on Amazon.
When Morning Comes is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-3630-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us