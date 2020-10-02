Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Religious Poetry Book
October 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKingdom Collection, a new book by David L. Taylor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kingdom Reflections represents the best of David L. Taylor's literary efforts. It is his earnest attempt to reduce to writing his core beliefs, conclusions, aspirations, and observations.
It is his sincere wish that the reader or listener will have his or her consciousness raised to a higher level (believers and pre-believers alike). Readers will find these poems to be an enjoyable, inspirational treat.
About the Author
David L. Taylor is a past deputy clerk for the U.S. Courts. A graduate of the World Harvest Bible College, David is associate pastor for Glory Point Church.
David enjoys gospel music, nature, sightseeing, family movies, and NBA basketball.
Kingdom Collection is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0775-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us