WI Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
October 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsItty Bitty Little Tater, a new book by Dave Moen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Itty bitty Little Tater feels small and insignificant. No matter how hard he tries, he just can't seem to grow as big as Big Spud and his other tater buddies. Things only worsen when Big Spud and all his tater buddies are taken, leaving Itty Bitty Little Tater all alone. What's an itty bitty little tater to do?
Itty Bitty Little Tater is about finding self-worth in oneself, no matter how big or small we are. It's what's inside that counts.
About the Author
Dave Moen recently retired after 40 years of being a Recreational Therapist in Marshfield, Wisconsin. He and his wife are avid gardeners, and they love to travel. In his spare time, Moen enjoys fishing and spending time with family.
Itty Bitty Little Tater is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2328-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
