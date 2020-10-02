Pittsburgh, PA Author Publishes Football Book
October 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsQuarterbacks: A Legacy of Western Pennsylvania, a new book by James J. Bogdan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
James J. Bogdan describes himself as "just a fan" who over his lifetime has seen the rise of an unbelievable number of great college and professional quarterbacks from the relatively small area of Western Pennsylvania.
From George Blanda to Johnny Unitas to Joe Montana among others, Bogdan describes the exploits of these famous signal callers and dedicates his book to the offensive linemen-the "grunts"-who made it possible for the quarterbacks to achieve their level of importance. Inclusive, thorough, and fun.
Quarterbacks: A Legacy of Western Pennsylvania is a 100-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0854-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
