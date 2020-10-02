Vidor, TX Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Ancient Packs, a new book by Robert Clawson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Focused on his studies, Lance doesn't have time for romance, instead choosing to spend all his energies on college prep courses. He certainly not time for romance with Ben, one of the most popular kids in school-who he most certainly does not have a crush on.
But when Lance's mother forces him to tutor Ben on the weekends, Lance is quickly swept into a mysterious new world; one where werewolves and vampires are real. There's a war brewing. Who will survive?
About the Author
Robert Clawson has been writing since age 14, using it as an escape from the world. With the help of a strong, supportive group of friends and families, Clawson has been and will be creating new worlds for a long time.
Follow the author and the book on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/The-Ancient-Pack-series-637786536842681/.
The Ancient Packs is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0690-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us