Gibsonia, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMossy Ray: The Mouse Who Wanted a House, a new book by Robert W. Wobb, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mossy Ray: The Mouse Who Wanted a House follows the adventurous mouse named Mossy Ray who wishes to find a new home. Saying goodbye to his friends, Mossy Ray sets off in search for a warm, comfortable place to live while overcoming several obstacles.
Mossy Ray was written in order to bring joy to children of all ages, and be something they could read again and again.
About the Author
Robert W. Wobb resides in Pennsylvania, where he was born and raised. He was stationed in Germany for two years while serving in the Army before returning home, and becoming an expert craftsman in upholstery, even opening his own business. He enjoys watching movies and spending time with his family.
Mossy Ray: The Mouse Who Wanted a House is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0246-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us