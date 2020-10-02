Conneautville, PA Author Writes Children's Book
October 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBillie the Bird Learns to Fly, a new book by Jeffrey Allen Cunningham, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Billie is a very shy bird, who one day, falls out of his nest while his mother is away. He goes on an adventure to find someone to help him get back into his nest and meets a lot of new friends along the way!
About the Author
Jeffrey Allen Cunningham resides in Springboro, Pennsylvania where he enjoys sports, bike riding, motorcycles, and bird watching. He likes to support different charities in his spare time. He hopes that this book will be an enjoyable tool to help children learn how to read and teach them to not be afraid of making new friends.
Billie the Bird Learns to Fly is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-2727-8 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
