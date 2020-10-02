Brooklyn, NY Author Writes Children's Book
October 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Lumpy Banana, a new book by Omar Alexander, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
King O is famous for this delicious banana bread. But has anyone thought what the bananas think of being made into bread? With Lumpy the Banana, we learn that judging someone for their looks and forgiveness are two very important lessons in life.
About the Author
Omar Alexander has always loved reading books and learning. This passion has carried him to his career as a teacher. When Alexander is not teaching, he spends time with those he loves, travelling, fashion, and acting. He is also a fan of Batman.
The Lumpy Banana is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0251-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
