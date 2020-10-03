Lorian, OH Author Publishes Novel
October 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDemorians, a new book by Mapo Soto, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mapo Soto has experienced a lot of trauma over the years; video games, AD&D, TV and movies have been his escape. When he started playing AD&D with his closest friends was when he created Demor, his world away from the real world. He tried writing when he was young, but he never liked how the story played out. He is now forty-two and lives in Lorain, Ohio.
Demorians is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0278-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
