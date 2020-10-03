Beaumont, TX Author Writes Children's Book
October 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSleepy Land: Everyone Goes There, a new book by Laresa Morris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sleepy Land: Everyone Goes There is narrated by a mother putting her young daughter to bed. Mother sits on her daughter's bed and tells her to, "Pull the covers tight, enjoy your sleep tonight." Mother encourages her daughter to drift off to Sleepy Land where she can get rest, be at peace, and dream her dreams. This bedtime story encourages young readers to peacefully rest in order to feel refreshed after a good night's sleep.
Sleepy Land: Everyone Goes There is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0588-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
