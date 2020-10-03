Russellville, AL Author Writes Historical Romance Novel
October 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt's Your Destiny, Desiree: Part 1 Desiree, a new book by Sherry Myrick, has been released by RoseDog Books.
It is 1875 and Desiree Browne Porter lives in Texas with her four sons. Desiree has the love and support from her father and brothers who live on a nearby tobacco plantation. With her mother's encouraging last words, Desiree begins a journey to end her marriage with her estranged husband, Brock Porter. She begins her new life with a new love in Doctor Jock Quinn, a new local doctor who has come from New Orleans to practice in Texas. An inspirational novel of spirit and emotion blended with historical fact, It's Your Destiny Desiree is sure to uplift any reader.
About the Authors
Sherry Myrick was born and raised in Russellville, Alabama and currently resides in the small town of Tharptown outside of Russellville. Her son, Jonathan Myrick, is also from Russellville, and together they have developed their stories into a novel. Desiree was inspired by a song written by Sherry and Jess Myrick.
It's Your Destiny, Desiree: Part 1 Desiree is a 62-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4158-4 . It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
