Mimbres, NM Author Writes Self-Help Book
October 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou and the Center of the Universe, a new book by Dorothy D. Bullock, PhD., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
You and the Center of the Universe was written to help readers "live in harmony with nature and within their own world" through "spiritually lifting to a Higher State of Spiritual Awareness." Dr. Bullock shares with the reader "information that will answer questions pertaining to God, the Universe, one's relationship with All Life and Ways to Help Mankind Before and After the Final Pole Shift of the Earth."
This book guides readers into opening the self up to a higher understanding of their relationship with God and the universe. This work may appeal to readers who are interested in spiritual self-help books.
About the Author
Dorothy D. Bullock, Ph.D. is a retired educator. She has taught children and students of every grade level, including learning disabled, emotionally handicapped, and graduate college courses in two different colleges. She spent her last years in education as a Special Education Administrator.
Dorothy has served as the Executive Director for a shelter that cares for abused adults and their children in New Mexico. She is currently a board member of the Imogen F. Wilson Education Foundation. She holds a B.S. and M.A. degrees and a Ph.D. in Theology from a private university where she studied for three years.
You and the Center of the Universe is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0082-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
