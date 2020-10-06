Elizabethtown, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Teddy Bear's New Home, a new book by Louise Gantz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Once there was a cute little teddy bear and all he wanted was a place of his own to call home!
Sitting on the shelf at the toy store day after day, the bear fears he will be there forever-until a little girl finally notices him and begs her mom to buy the bear for her! Will this be the bear's chance to finally get a new home?
About the Author
Louise Gantz was born and raised on a farm in Pennsylvania. She has three children and four grandchildren, all of whom live near her. Her hobbies include reading, gardening, and watching football.
A Teddy Bear's New Home is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5810-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore [url=http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us